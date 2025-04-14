Air Power Over Hampton Roads: Celebrate Duty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, describes how duty influenced his Air Force career and his role in the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 13, 2025. Air shows are a vital component of the U.S. Air Force's community engagement, fostering bonds with people from all around the world, as well as inspiring the future generation of pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)