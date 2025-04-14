Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shoot to skill: German Armed Forces Marksmanship Proficiency Badge

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Marines, and Seaman take part in the marksmanship component of the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 18, 2025. The German Armed Proficiency Badge is a decoration that symbolizes excellence in several military competencies like marksmanship, marching, and swimming. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 08:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958870
    VIRIN: 250318-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110927061
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Badge
    German
    Marksmanship

