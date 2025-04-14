U.S. Army Soldiers, Marines, and Seaman take part in the marksmanship component of the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 18, 2025. The German Armed Proficiency Badge is a decoration that symbolizes excellence in several military competencies like marksmanship, marching, and swimming. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 08:44
Category:
|Package
Length:
|00:02:04
Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Shoot to skill: German Armed Forces Marksmanship Proficiency Badge, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
