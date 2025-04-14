Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Saftey Sofa License Brief

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    This video is used to inform Status of Forces Agreement personnel of the traffic laws and guidelines in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 02:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 958854
    VIRIN: 240214-M-VN506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110926798
    Length: 00:16:58
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Safety
    Vehicle
    License
    Traffic
    SOFA
    MCIPAC

