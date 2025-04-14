This video is used to inform Status of Forces Agreement personnel of the traffic laws and guidelines in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 02:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|958854
|VIRIN:
|240214-M-VN506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926798
|Length:
|00:16:58
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vehicle Saftey Sofa License Brief, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.