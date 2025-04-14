Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 SoCal Air Show (Crowd Wide Shots)

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Historic aircraft sit on display at the 2025 Southern California Air Show, April 12, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The air show drew an audience of nearly 400,000 people and featured dozens of historic, modern, military, and civilian static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 00:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958843
    VIRIN: 041225-F-AY340-1006
    Filename: DOD_110926699
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

