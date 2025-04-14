The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds rehearse ahead of their performances at the 2025 Southern California Air Show on April 11, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. Nearly 400,000 people attended the two-day event which showcased cutting-edge technology and the capabilities of various military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 00:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958837
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-AY340-1056
|Filename:
|DOD_110926661
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Prepare for the 2025 Southern California Air Show, by SSgt Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
