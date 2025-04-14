U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Prepare for the 2025 Southern California Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds rehearse ahead of their performances at the 2025 Southern California Air Show on April 11, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. Nearly 400,000 people attended the two-day event which showcased cutting-edge technology and the capabilities of various military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)