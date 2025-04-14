Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Undergo an OC Spray Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.12.2025

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailor undergoes the oleoresin capsicum spray course as part of their Between the Lifelines security curriculum aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, April 12, 2025. The Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Jacome)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 22:27
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250412-N-ET289-1001
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Undergo an OC Spray Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    OC Spray
    Navy
    Deployment

