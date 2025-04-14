Sailor undergoes the oleoresin capsicum spray course as part of their Between the Lifelines security curriculum aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, April 12, 2025. The Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 22:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958834
|VIRIN:
|250412-N-ET289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926658
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Sailors Undergo an OC Spray Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.