4th Marine Regiment Air Assault KMEP 25.1 

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, execute a regimental air assault during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 on Camp Story Training Grounds, South Korea, March 17, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958826
|VIRIN:
|250317-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926461
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
