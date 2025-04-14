Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marine Regiment Air Assault KMEP 25.1 

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, execute a regimental air assault during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 on Camp Story Training Grounds, South Korea, March 17, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958826
    VIRIN: 250317-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110926461
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Marine Regiment Air Assault KMEP 25.1 , by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Force on Force
    3d Marine Division
    MARFORK
    KMEP 25.1

