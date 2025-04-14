Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loma Linda Academy Choir Sings the National Anthem at the 2025 Southern California Air Show

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    The children's choir from the Loma Linda Academy in Loma Linda, Calif. sings the national anthem at the final day of the 2025 Southern California Air Show, April 13, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base. The two day event was free to the public and offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 00:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958814
    VIRIN: 250413-F-AY340-1001
    Filename: DOD_110926378
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air Show
    National Anthem
    March Air Reserve Base
    Children's Choir
    2025socalairshow

