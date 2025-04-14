Loma Linda Academy Choir Sings the National Anthem at the 2025 Southern California Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The children's choir from the Loma Linda Academy in Loma Linda, Calif. sings the national anthem at the final day of the 2025 Southern California Air Show, April 13, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base. The two day event was free to the public and offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)