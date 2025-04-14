Historic aircraft sit on display at the 2025 Southern California Air Show, April 12, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The air show drew an audience of nearly 400,000 people and featured dozens of historic, modern, military, and civilian static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 00:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958813
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-AY340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926361
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Historic Aircraft on Display at the 2025 Southern California Air Show, by SSgt Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.