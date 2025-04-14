Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Customs and Border Protection Demo at the 2025 Southern California Air Show

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Customs and Border Protection agents perform an aerial extraction demonstration at the 2025 Southern California Air Show, April 12, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The air show drew an audience of nearly 400,000 people and featured aerial demonstrations by a number of military, civilian, and law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 00:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958812
    VIRIN: 250412-F-AY340-1005
    Filename: DOD_110926354
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air Show
    Customs and Border Protection
    March Air Reserve Base
    2025socalairshow

