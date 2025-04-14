Customs and Border Protection Demo at the 2025 Southern California Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958812" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Customs and Border Protection agents perform an aerial extraction demonstration at the 2025 Southern California Air Show, April 12, 2025 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The air show drew an audience of nearly 400,000 people and featured aerial demonstrations by a number of military, civilian, and law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)