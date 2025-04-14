2-15 FA Alpha Battery executes Table XV Qualification

Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in their Table XV Qualification on Fort Drum, New York, April 12-13, 2025. This is a certification process where each artillery section under one battery come together to certify their teamwork and communication as one team. This further prepares the battery for the next step in certifying as a battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
