2-15 FA Alpha Battery executes Table XV Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958792" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in their Table XV Qualification on Fort Drum, New York, April 12-13, 2025. This is a certification process where each artillery section under one battery come together to certify their teamwork and communication as one team. This further prepares the battery for the next step in certifying as a battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)