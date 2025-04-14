Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Air Refueling Thunderbirds and A-10 Warthog

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker conducts simultaneous aerial refueling operations with a Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" and a USAF Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon, demonstrating multi-platform interoperability and in-flight fuel transfer precision. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958763
    VIRIN: 250409-F-AX535-7306
    Filename: DOD_110925437
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Thunderbirds
    A-10 Warthog
    March ARB
    Air Refueling
    2025socalairshow

