A KC-135 Stratotanker conducts simultaneous aerial refueling operations with a Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" and a USAF Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon, demonstrating multi-platform interoperability and in-flight fuel transfer precision. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958763
|VIRIN:
|250409-F-AX535-7306
|Filename:
|DOD_110925437
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-135 Air Refueling Thunderbirds and A-10 Warthog, by SSgt Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
