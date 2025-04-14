Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern California Airshow Day Two

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    March Air Reserve Base hosted the Southern California Air Show on April 12-13, 2025. The event was free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Two dozen aerial performers participated and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlined. With more than 900 volunteers and an anticipated 400,000+ spectators, the Southern California Air Show Day Two had an even larger audience than day one! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 14:03
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

