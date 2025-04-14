Southern California Airshow Day Two

March Air Reserve Base hosted the Southern California Air Show on April 12-13, 2025. The event was free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Two dozen aerial performers participated and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlined. With more than 900 volunteers and an anticipated 400,000+ spectators, the Southern California Air Show Day Two had an even larger audience than day one! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958761
|VIRIN:
|250413-F-AX535-6267
|Filename:
|DOD_110925405
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
