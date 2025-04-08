2025 Southern California Air Show C-17 aircraft tour

Visitors tour a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the 2025 Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 12, 2025. The Southern California Air Show offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)
|04.12.2025
|04.13.2025 09:08
|B-Roll
|958605
|250412-F-EW070-1001
|DOD_110922942
|00:01:38
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
