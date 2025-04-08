Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Southern California Air Show C-17 aircraft tour

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Visitors tour a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the 2025 Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 12, 2025. The Southern California Air Show offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958605
    VIRIN: 250412-F-EW070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110922942
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Team March
    2025socalairshow
    2025 SoCal Air Show

