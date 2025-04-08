Maj. Keely Mahon Southern California Air Show 2025 Interview

Maj. Keely Mahon, 729th Airlift Squadron, participates in an interview during the 2025 Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 12, 2025. The Southern California Air Show offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 16:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|958604
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-EW070-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110922941
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
