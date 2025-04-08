Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Keely Mahon Southern California Air Show 2025 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Maj. Keely Mahon, 729th Airlift Squadron, participates in an interview during the 2025 Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 12, 2025. The Southern California Air Show offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 16:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 958604
    VIRIN: 250412-F-EW070-1002
    Filename: DOD_110922941
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Keely Mahon Southern California Air Show 2025 Interview, by TSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Team March
    SoCal Air Show
    2025 SoCal Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download