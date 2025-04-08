Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cut: M17 pistol range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, engage targets at an M17 pistol range at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2025. Soldiers are trained to qualify annually with their M17 pistols to ensure individual readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 16:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958578
    VIRIN: 250412-Z-PS821-7642
    Filename: DOD_110922311
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

