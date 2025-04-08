Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill BCT Expansion Mission Underway Led by USAR Drill Sergeant Battalion - Golf (Guardians) 434th Brigade

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    The U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training (BCT) expansion mission is in full swing at Fort Sill. Last month, the Golf (Guardians) 434th Brigade, 1-22 Battalion, 95th Training Division, 108th Training Command welcomed 210 trainees for the first cycle of basic training from the 95th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception).

