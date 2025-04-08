Fort Sill BCT Expansion Mission Underway Led by USAR Drill Sergeant Battalion - Golf (Guardians) 434th Brigade

The U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training (BCT) expansion mission is in full swing at Fort Sill. Last month, the Golf (Guardians) 434th Brigade, 1-22 Battalion, 95th Training Division, 108th Training Command welcomed 210 trainees for the first cycle of basic training from the 95th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2025 00:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|958563
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-MG730-9166
|Filename:
|DOD_110921988
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
