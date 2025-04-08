Fort Sill BCT Expansion Mission Underway Led by USAR Drill Sergeant Battalion - Golf (Guardians) 434th Brigade

The U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training (BCT) expansion mission is in full swing at Fort Sill. Last month, the Golf (Guardians) 434th Brigade, 1-22 Battalion, 95th Training Division, 108th Training Command welcomed 210 trainees for the first cycle of basic training from the 95th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception).



Arriving at the site earlier this year, the team of 27 Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS) Reservists—including 16 drill sergeants, a commanding officer, an executive officer and support staff- encountered the challenge of developing a training program from scratch. “We were basically given a just a clean slate with nothing on walls, no furniture, no documents, but thankfully, we had the active duty drills here on the ground to assist,” said Battery First Sergeant, 1SG Erik Cowick. The diverse civilian backgrounds of the team members, including Battery Executive Officer 1LT Colby Horne, a civil engineer from Bothell, WA, and CPT Robert A. Fisher, a licensed project manager from San Diego, CA, empowered them to swiftly transform a space into a fully functional training site within 90 days—a facility that will serve Fort Sill and the U.S. Army for many years to come.



The trainees launched into their journey, charging through a lively smoke storm tunnel of motivation, marking the beginning of the “1st 100 Yards” event. The “1st 100 Yards” is designed to push trainees physically and mentally, teaching them to rely on their battle buddies, work as a team and build the bonds necessary to succeed through all four phases of BCT.

