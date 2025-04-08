Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Bryan Bailey, Southern California Airshow 2025 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    March Air Reserve Base is hosting the Southern California Air Show on April 12-13. The event is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday. This briefing card provides information for our service members to more effectively engage with approved media and community members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 09:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 958557
    VIRIN: 250411-F-AX535-3201
    Filename: DOD_110921739
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Bryan Bailey, Southern California Airshow 2025 Interview, by SSgt Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    March ARB
    March Air Reserve Base
    452nd Air Mobility Wing
    452nd AMW
    2025socalairshow
    Southern California Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download