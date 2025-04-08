April Coyote Community Connection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month’s Coyote Community Connection pays tribute to the 117th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve! For 117 years, the Army Reserve has played a vital role in sustaining and supporting the force, ensuring mission readiness across the globe. From logistics to medical support, these soldiers provide the essential capabilities that keep the Army moving forward. Join us in celebrating their dedication and service! Happy Birthday, Army Reserve! #ArmyReserve117 #CoyoteCommunityConnection #strengthinreserve #USArmyReserve