This month’s Coyote Community Connection pays tribute to the 117th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve! For 117 years, the Army Reserve has played a vital role in sustaining and supporting the force, ensuring mission readiness across the globe. From logistics to medical support, these soldiers provide the essential capabilities that keep the Army moving forward. Join us in celebrating their dedication and service! Happy Birthday, Army Reserve! #ArmyReserve117 #CoyoteCommunityConnection #strengthinreserve #USArmyReserve
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 18:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958554
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-LW200-3822
|Filename:
|DOD_110921650
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, April Coyote Community Connection, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.