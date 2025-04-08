Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April Coyote Community Connection

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    This month’s Coyote Community Connection pays tribute to the 117th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve! For 117 years, the Army Reserve has played a vital role in sustaining and supporting the force, ensuring mission readiness across the globe. From logistics to medical support, these soldiers provide the essential capabilities that keep the Army moving forward. Join us in celebrating their dedication and service! Happy Birthday, Army Reserve! #ArmyReserve117 #CoyoteCommunityConnection #strengthinreserve #USArmyReserve

    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    #Army #usarmyreserve #people #military #armystrong

