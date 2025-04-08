Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Charles Barber, Director, DLA Human Resources DAU Message

    04.11.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Dr. Charles Barber, Director, DLA Human Resources delivers a message for DLA acquisition employees attending the DLA Leaders Building Leaders Symposium.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958508
    VIRIN: 250411-D-LU733-9080
    PIN: 505927
    Filename: DOD_110920493
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: US

    This work, Dr. Charles Barber, Director, DLA Human Resources DAU Message, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLAAcquisition

