    Yokota in full bloom

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.11.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A b-roll package of Cherry blossoms are in full bloom around Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 01:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958393
    VIRIN: 250221-F-PM645-3001
    Filename: DOD_110918771
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota in full bloom, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    Sakura
    Cherry Blossom
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Full bloom

