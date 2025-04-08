Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Newcomers: Trash Disposal & Recycling in Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.11.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Yokota residents are responsible for presorting trash prior to disposal in accordance with Environmental Management guidelines. Proper sorting helps reduce incinerated waste and supports recycling efforts. Residents should follow the instructions for each waste category and adhere to any labels placed on trash containers. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 21:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958381
    VIRIN: 250221-F-PM645-2002
    Filename: DOD_110918437
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Newcomers: Trash Disposal & Recycling in Yokota, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recycling
    Trash disposal
    Yokota Newcomers

