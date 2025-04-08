Yokota Newcomers: Trash Disposal & Recycling in Yokota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota residents are responsible for presorting trash prior to disposal in accordance with Environmental Management guidelines. Proper sorting helps reduce incinerated waste and supports recycling efforts. Residents should follow the instructions for each waste category and adhere to any labels placed on trash containers. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)