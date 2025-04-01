166th Airlift Wing completes readiness exercise

Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing participate in a readiness exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on April 4, 2025. The Airmen demonstrated high standards of efficiency and readiness through various tasks, including field navigation tests, searching for unexploded ordnance, assembling and disassembling weapons, and donning Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)
|04.04.2025
|04.07.2025 09:59
|Package
|957849
|250404-Z-EP527-1001
|DOD_110908367
|00:00:38
|US
|2
|2
