    166th Airlift Wing completes readiness exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing participate in a readiness exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on April 4, 2025. The Airmen demonstrated high standards of efficiency and readiness through various tasks, including field navigation tests, searching for unexploded ordnance, assembling and disassembling weapons, and donning Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 09:59
