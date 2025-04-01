166th Airlift Wing completes readiness exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957849" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing participate in a readiness exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on April 4, 2025. The Airmen demonstrated high standards of efficiency and readiness through various tasks, including field navigation tests, searching for unexploded ordnance, assembling and disassembling weapons, and donning Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)