166th Airlift Wing completes week-long mission readiness training

Photo By Airman Austin Stern | Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing participate in a readiness exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on April 4, 2025. The Airmen demonstrated high standards of efficiency and readiness through various tasks, including field navigation tests, searching for unexploded ordnance, assembling and disassembling weapons, and donning Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - “The intent of the Air Force is for us to be multi-capable Airmen,” said Lt. Col. Christopher White, commander of 166th Airlift Wing. “You may be tasked to do something outside your traditional (Air Force Specialty Code), and what that means for us is that we’ve got to be flexible.”

Throughout the week, Airmen were challenged by their leaders and wingmen to complete tasks under pressure of time. The Airmen were mixed into groups and competed against others to accomplish various exercises.

“The greatest challenge was being under pressure and going back to the basics,” said Senior Airman Jessica Boardley.

The training began with land navigation with a range map, compass and grid. Upon completion, the teams searched for unexploded ordnance and called it in on radios. Then, the Airmen broke down weapons and put them back together as fast as they could. Finally, they donned Mission-Oriented Protective Posture protective gear and had to keep their hands steady.

“It was exceptional training and furthered our multi-capable Airman warfighting capabilities,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Roderick.

The Airmen worked with different shops throughout other AFSCs with various jobs in order to work together as one stronger Air Force and build mission readiness.

This was a “great team building exercise working in coordination with several shops that we typically don’t get to,” said Senior Airman Sean Fox.

The training increased morale throughout the unit, as guardsmen had an entire week to bond and work with others that they haven’t met before, boosting the wing’s capabilities.

“Obviously the team effort and doing what you're trained to do (were vital pieces),” said Master Sgt. Patrick Burns. This was “extremely beneficial team building and morale for the unit, with a lot of AFSCs working together,” he added.

The wing heads back to Delaware with increased readiness, teamwork and high standards.