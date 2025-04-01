Salaknib 25: Artillery Live Fire Exercise B-Roll Package

Philippine Army soldiers from 9th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, participated in a joint live fire exercise April 1, 2025, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)
|04.01.2025
|04.06.2025 21:25
|B-Roll
|957822
|250401-A-DB402-3368
|DOD_110907815
|00:03:13
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|7
|7
