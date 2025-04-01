Fifteen South Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting Sustainment Program members were sworn into the Army National Guard during a NASCAR pre-race enlistment ceremony on the infield of historic Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, April 6, 2025. The oath of enlistment was administered by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Moser, commander of Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, was also in attendance. The pre-race ceremony was hosted by Darlington Raceway to formally recognize and welcome the newest members of the South Carolina Army National Guard as they begin their military journey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmy Townsend, Recruiting and Retention Battalion)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957821
|VIRIN:
|250406-Z-JO791-8210
|Filename:
|DOD_110907812
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Full throttle to the South Carolina National Guard at Darlington Raceway, by SGT Ryan Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.