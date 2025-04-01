Full throttle to the South Carolina National Guard at Darlington Raceway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fifteen South Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting Sustainment Program members were sworn into the Army National Guard during a NASCAR pre-race enlistment ceremony on the infield of historic Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, April 6, 2025. The oath of enlistment was administered by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Moser, commander of Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, was also in attendance. The pre-race ceremony was hosted by Darlington Raceway to formally recognize and welcome the newest members of the South Carolina Army National Guard as they begin their military journey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmy Townsend, Recruiting and Retention Battalion)