    Full throttle to the South Carolina National Guard at Darlington Raceway

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Acosta 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Fifteen South Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting Sustainment Program members were sworn into the Army National Guard during a NASCAR pre-race enlistment ceremony on the infield of historic Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, April 6, 2025. The oath of enlistment was administered by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Moser, commander of Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, was also in attendance. The pre-race ceremony was hosted by Darlington Raceway to formally recognize and welcome the newest members of the South Carolina Army National Guard as they begin their military journey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmy Townsend, Recruiting and Retention Battalion)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 21:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957820
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-JO791-6865
    Filename: DOD_110907807
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full throttle to the South Carolina National Guard at Darlington Raceway, by SGT Ryan Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    Oath of Enlistment Ceremony

