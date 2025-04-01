From High School to Retirement: CWO5 Ronald Wilson Set to Retire After 43 Years of Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Delaware Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ronald Wilson, G4 Logistics Superintendent for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop, is retiring this summer. This former Command Chief Warrant Officer served the Delaware National Guard since his senior year of high school in 1982, marking this year as his 43rd year of service. (Delaware Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)