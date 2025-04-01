Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From High School to Retirement: CWO5 Ronald Wilson Set to Retire After 43 Years of Service

    WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    Delaware Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ronald Wilson, G4 Logistics Superintendent for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop, is retiring this summer. This former Command Chief Warrant Officer served the Delaware National Guard since his senior year of high school in 1982, marking this year as his 43rd year of service. (Delaware Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.05.2025 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957755
    VIRIN: 250405-Z-FH868-1001
    Filename: DOD_110906254
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From High School to Retirement: CWO5 Ronald Wilson Set to Retire After 43 Years of Service, by SGT Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From High School to Retirement: CWO5 Ronald Wilson Set to Retire After 43 Years of Service

    #NationalGuard

