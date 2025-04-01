From High School to Retirement: CWO5 Ronald Wilson Set to Retire After 43 Years of Service

When soon-to-be graduated Faith City Christian High School Senior Ronald Wilson ran into a Delaware Army National Guard recruiter in 1982, he had no idea he would serve his country for the next 43 years.



Now Delaware Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Ronald Wilson, G4 Logistics Superintendent for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop (CSMS), is set to retire in the summer of 2025.



"I just appreciate having the ability to do what I have done for the last 43 years,” said Wilson.



At first, Wilson wanted to retire after twenty years as a non-commissioned officer in the CSMS shop doing various jobs. However, when he went to retire, the conflicts happening overseas in 2002 made him decide to continue his service and become a warrant officer.



From then on, Wilson deployed to Iraq from October 2008 to 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Campaigns Iraqi Surge and Iraqi Sovereignty with the Delaware Army National Guard’s 261st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade serving as the Automotive Maintenance Warrant Officer.



Wilson climbed the ranks as a warrant officer in the CSMS shop, earning a legion of merit and a bronze star medal along the way. Finally, in 2021, he was asked to serve as the state command chief warrant officer five for the Delaware National Guard for three years.



“I still say the most remarkable opportunity I ever had was being appointed the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Delaware National Guard,” said Wilson.



Delaware’s State Command Chief Warrant Officer is the highest-ranking warrant officer in Delaware who helps oversee the training, placement and manning of the warrant officers. In addition, they ensure training requirements are met and that their skills are maintained at a high level of preparedness.



“Our Soldiers are miraculous,” said Wilson as he relinquished responsibility as State Command Chief Warrant Officer in 2024. “You sit down and just allow Soldiers be Soldiers and grow. You see these young Soldiers grow and they are going to filter to the top and do outstanding tasks. It is just amazing what I have seen.”

