    Basic Training Experience and Career Expo 2025

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    High school students from across Texas stepped into the boots of U.S. Soldiers during the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos' two-day Basic Training Experience and Career Expo 2025. Led by former drill sergeants, student-athletes, JROTC cadets, and fine arts students faced physical challenges, explored Army career fields—from medical and dental to aviation and combat arms—and gained firsthand insight into military life. Beyond the training and equipment displays, the event emphasized discipline, teamwork, and leadership, inspiring the next generation of Army professionals.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 15:16
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Career Exchange
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos
    Basic Training Experience

