Introducing the Los Angeles Air Force Base Guardian Resilience Team

A brief video that introduces the Base Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) at Los Angeles Air Force Base. Services include strength and conditioning coaching, physical therapy, and mental health services.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957701
|VIRIN:
|250403-O-HV429-6812
|Filename:
|DOD_110905107
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
