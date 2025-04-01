Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introducing the Los Angeles Air Force Base Guardian Resilience Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Danielle Fountaine 

    U.S. Space Force   

    A brief video that introduces the Base Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) at Los Angeles Air Force Base. Services include strength and conditioning coaching, physical therapy, and mental health services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957701
    VIRIN: 250403-O-HV429-6812
    Filename: DOD_110905107
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing the Los Angeles Air Force Base Guardian Resilience Team, by Danielle Fountaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force
    SBD3
    Guardian Resilience Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download