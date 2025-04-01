Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Cavazos Career Expo 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    III Armored Corps

    III Armored Corps invites the community to see what Soldiers do from various military occupational specialities during the Career Expo event, March 5, 2025 on Sadowski Parade Field at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957680
    VIRIN: 250305-A-FL291-1000
    Filename: DOD_110904661
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Cavazos Career Expo 2025, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download