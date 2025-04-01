SHAPE Community Life March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SHAPE Community Life (SCL) is an authorized unofficial magazine, published monthly by the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group. The SCL magazine provides community and military news, information on sports and fitness and other ongoing SHAPE activities for each month’s edition. This video is for the March edition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)