2-15 FA Soldiers Execute Lethality and Team Cohesion during Table XV Qualification

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct their Table XV qualification on Fort Drum, New York, April 1, 2025. Table XV was conducted in order to build readiness and lethality for any field artillery scenario, furthering the ability to deploy and work effectively. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)