Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-15 FA Soldiers Execute Lethality and Team Cohesion during Table XV Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct their Table XV qualification on Fort Drum, New York, April 1, 2025. Table XV was conducted in order to build readiness and lethality for any field artillery scenario, furthering the ability to deploy and work effectively. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957578
    VIRIN: 250401-A-OV624-3098
    Filename: DOD_110903151
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-15 FA Soldiers Execute Lethality and Team Cohesion during Table XV Qualification, by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S Army
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    artillery
    Table XV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download