Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct their Table XV qualification on Fort Drum, New York, April 1, 2025. Table XV was conducted in order to build readiness and lethality for any field artillery scenario, furthering the ability to deploy and work effectively. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957578
|VIRIN:
|250401-A-OV624-3098
|Filename:
|DOD_110903151
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-15 FA Soldiers Execute Lethality and Team Cohesion during Table XV Qualification, by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.