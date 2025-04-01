Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altadena Golf Course Concrete Crushing B-roll

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by corey lanier 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    B-roll of Concrete crushing in operations at the Altadena golf course during Southern California Wildfire recovery 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957530
    VIRIN: 250402-D-SX568-2379
    Filename: DOD_110902462
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    usace
    altadena
    LAWildfires25

