B-Roll: Lithuanians Pay Tribute to Four U.S. Soldiers

Lithuania hosted a Dignified Departure ceremony in Vilnius, April 3, 2025, to honor the four fallen U.S. soldiers who lost their lives during a training incident near Pabradė. The dignified departure included four hearses that escorted the soldiers through downtown Vilnius on their way to Vilnius International Airport, where they will continue their journey home to their final resting places with their families in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)