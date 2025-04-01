Lithuania hosted a Dignified Departure ceremony in Vilnius, April 3, 2025, to honor the four fallen U.S. soldiers who lost their lives during a training incident near Pabradė. The dignified departure included four hearses that escorted the soldiers through downtown Vilnius on their way to Vilnius International Airport, where they will continue their journey home to their final resting places with their families in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957516
|VIRIN:
|250403-Z-DH106-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110902243
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Lithuanians Pay Tribute to Four U.S. Soldiers, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, SSG Joseph Novak, SSG Christopher Saunders and SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.