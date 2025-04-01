Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Lithuanians Pay Tribute to Four U.S. Soldiers

    LITHUANIA

    04.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak, Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders and Spc. Trevor Wilson

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lithuania hosted a Dignified Departure ceremony in Vilnius, April 3, 2025, to honor the four fallen U.S. soldiers who lost their lives during a training incident near Pabradė. The dignified departure included four hearses that escorted the soldiers through downtown Vilnius on their way to Vilnius International Airport, where they will continue their journey home to their final resting places with their families in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957516
    VIRIN: 250403-Z-DH106-1002
    Filename: DOD_110902243
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: LT

