Debris Cleared from 1,000+ Properties - And Counting

As of April 1, 2025, our debris removal teams in the Pacific Palisades have cleared more than 1,000 properties in areas impacted by the Southern California wildfires. This progress reflects the tireless dedication of our federal, state, and local partners, working together to help communities recover and rebuild. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)