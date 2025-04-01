As of April 1, 2025, our debris removal teams in the Pacific Palisades have cleared more than 1,000 properties in areas impacted by the Southern California wildfires. This progress reflects the tireless dedication of our federal, state, and local partners, working together to help communities recover and rebuild. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957507
|VIRIN:
|250402-A-ZT698-4554
|Filename:
|DOD_110902020
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Debris Cleared from 1,000+ Properties - And Counting, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.