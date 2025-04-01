Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Debris Cleared from 1,000+ Properties - And Counting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    As of April 1, 2025, our debris removal teams in the Pacific Palisades have cleared more than 1,000 properties in areas impacted by the Southern California wildfires. This progress reflects the tireless dedication of our federal, state, and local partners, working together to help communities recover and rebuild. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957507
    VIRIN: 250402-A-ZT698-4554
    Filename: DOD_110902020
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Debris Cleared from 1,000+ Properties - And Counting, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download