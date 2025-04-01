Lithuanians Pay Tribute to Four U.S. Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, speaks with members of the press during a Dignified Departure ceremony in front of Vilnius Cathedral, in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 3, 2025. The event honored the four U.S. Army soldiers who lost their lives during a military training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders)