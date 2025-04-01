Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanians Pay Tribute to Four U.S. Soldiers

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    04.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, speaks with members of the press during a Dignified Departure ceremony in front of Vilnius Cathedral, in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 3, 2025. The event honored the four U.S. Army soldiers who lost their lives during a military training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957498
    VIRIN: 250403-Z-CL644-1020
    Filename: DOD_110901899
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    ArmyLithuaniaEffort

