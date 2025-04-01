Lithuanians Pay Tribute to Four U.S. Soldiers

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, speaks with members of the press during a Dignified Departure ceremony in front of Vilnius Cathedral, in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 3, 2025. The event honored the four U.S. Army soldiers who lost their lives during a military training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders)
