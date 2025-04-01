Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UTARNG- SGT Makenzie Wood- Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Makenzie Wood is a AH-64 Armament & Avionics Systems Repairer assigned to the 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment at South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan Utah. Sgt. Wood is passionate about her job and loves working with fellow members of the Utah Army National Guard. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957454
    VIRIN: 250402-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110900488
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTARNG- SGT Makenzie Wood- Why I Serve, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Avionics
    Utah Army National Guard
    maintenance
    attack helicopter
    AH-64E Apache Guardian
    15Y AH-64D Armament/Electrical/Avionics Repairer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download