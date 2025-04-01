2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show Wrap Up

The 2nd Bomb Wing opened the gates of Barksdale Air Force Base to thousands of spectators during the 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 29-30, 2025, for a weekend full of aerial performances, static aircraft displays, interactive STEM exhibits and more. The air show served as a way to bring in and engage with the community and use various performances to reflect the importance of the mission at Barksdale, which provides combat-ready aircraft on a global scale anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957445
|VIRIN:
|250331-F-YA257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110900131
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
