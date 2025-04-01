Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show Wrap Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The 2nd Bomb Wing opened the gates of Barksdale Air Force Base to thousands of spectators during the 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show on March 29-30, 2025, for a weekend full of aerial performances, static aircraft displays, interactive STEM exhibits and more. The air show served as a way to bring in and engage with the community and use various performances to reflect the importance of the mission at Barksdale, which provides combat-ready aircraft on a global scale anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957445
    VIRIN: 250331-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_110900131
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show Wrap Up, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download