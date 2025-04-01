Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The Defenders of Liberty Air Show returns to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., to showcase multiple aerial performers on March 29-30, 2025. The air show will feature acts ranging from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the B-52H Stratofortress, to the U.S. Army Golden Knights skydiving team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 12:47
    Location: US

    B-52
    Thunderbirds
    air show
    Army Golden Knights
    Red Bull Air Force

