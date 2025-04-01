The Defenders of Liberty Air Show returns to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., to showcase multiple aerial performers on March 29-30, 2025. The air show will feature acts ranging from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the B-52H Stratofortress, to the U.S. Army Golden Knights skydiving team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957426
|VIRIN:
|250325-F-JL714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110899660
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
