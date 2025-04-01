U.S. Army 250 Year History - This We'll Defend
The Army Story Continues Part 2
World War I, World War II, Korean War
Even in the darkest hours, one promise has remained unbroken ... This We’ll Defend!
Join us as we celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957411
|VIRIN:
|250402-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110899538
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Birthday 250th - The Army Story Continues Part 2, by Joseph Billups, Erica Parker, Dan Robinson and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.