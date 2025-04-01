Army Birthday 250th - The Army Story Continues Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957411" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 250 Year History - This We'll Defend



The Army Story Continues Part 2

World War I, World War II, Korean War



Even in the darkest hours, one promise has remained unbroken ... This We’ll Defend!



Join us as we celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army.