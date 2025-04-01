Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hazard Mitigation: Tree Removal at Palisades Elementary Charter School

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, contractor safely removes a hazardous tree from Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades, California, March 30, 2025. Joey Gibbs, a USACE safety and occupational health specialist, explains how the contractor’s safety protocols not only protect the crew but also ensure public safety throughout the tree removal process. The removal of hazardous trees plays a vital role in long-term safety, with each decision made after careful evaluation and expert guidance from professional arborists.


    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 11:49
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

