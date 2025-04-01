Hazard Mitigation: Tree Removal at Palisades Elementary Charter School

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, contractor safely removes a hazardous tree from Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades, California, March 30, 2025. Joey Gibbs, a USACE safety and occupational health specialist, explains how the contractor’s safety protocols not only protect the crew but also ensure public safety throughout the tree removal process. The removal of hazardous trees plays a vital role in long-term safety, with each decision made after careful evaluation and expert guidance from professional arborists.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)
