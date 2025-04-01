Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni SNCO Pistol Qualifications 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Non-Commissioned Officers and senior enlisted U.S. Navy Sailors from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, shoot to earn pistol qualifications at the air station's indoor small arms range, March 12, 2025. To qualify, Marines and Sailors practice their aim at the indoor simulated marksmanship trainer before firing live rounds at the pistol range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957346
    VIRIN: 250312-M-MJ417-2003
    Filename: DOD_110898653
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni SNCO Pistol Qualifications 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guns
    firing range
    MCAS Iwakuni
    ISMT
    pistol qualification
    firing practice

