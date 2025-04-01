MCAS Iwakuni SNCO Pistol Qualifications 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Non-Commissioned Officers and senior enlisted U.S. Navy Sailors from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, shoot to earn pistol qualifications at the air station's indoor small arms range, March 12, 2025. To qualify, Marines and Sailors practice their aim at the indoor simulated marksmanship trainer before firing live rounds at the pistol range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)