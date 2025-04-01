U.S. Marine Corps Staff Non-Commissioned Officers and senior enlisted U.S. Navy Sailors from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, shoot to earn pistol qualifications at the air station's indoor small arms range, March 12, 2025. To qualify, Marines and Sailors practice their aim at the indoor simulated marksmanship trainer before firing live rounds at the pistol range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 00:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957346
|VIRIN:
|250312-M-MJ417-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110898653
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni SNCO Pistol Qualifications 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
