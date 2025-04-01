Oral surgery: New technologies

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mathew Clark, 633d Dental Squadron oral and maxillofacial surgeon, explains new technologies used in oral surgery at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 20, 2025. These technologies improved recovery times of the patients allowing Airmen to return to work faster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|03.04.2025
|04.01.2025 15:16
|Video Productions
|957314
|250401-F-SO714-1001
|DOD_110897715
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
