    Oral surgery: New technologies

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Mathew Clark, 633d Dental Squadron oral and maxillofacial surgeon, explains new technologies used in oral surgery at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 20, 2025. These technologies improved recovery times of the patients allowing Airmen to return to work faster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

