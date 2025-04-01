Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor: Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    May 7, 1970 - Thua Thien Province, Republic of Vietnam

    U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on May 7, 1970, while serving as a radio-telephone operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien Province, Republic of Vietnam.

    In January, 2025, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 14:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

