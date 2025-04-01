Medal of Honor: Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David

May 7, 1970 - Thua Thien Province, Republic of Vietnam
U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on May 7, 1970, while serving as a radio-telephone operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien Province, Republic of Vietnam.
In January, 2025, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes
