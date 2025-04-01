Medal of Honor: Private First Class Charles R. Johnson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957282" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

June 11-12, 1953 - Outpost Harry, Korean Peninsula



U.S. Army Private First Class Charles R. Johnson distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity beyond the call of duty while defending Outpost Harry, against overwhelming odds, and making the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of his comrades in the Republic of Korea during the period of June 11, 1953 to June 12, 1953.



President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.