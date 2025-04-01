June 11-12, 1953 - Outpost Harry, Korean Peninsula
U.S. Army Private First Class Charles R. Johnson distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity beyond the call of duty while defending Outpost Harry, against overwhelming odds, and making the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of his comrades in the Republic of Korea during the period of June 11, 1953 to June 12, 1953.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.
This work, Medal of Honor: Private First Class Charles R. Johnson, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
