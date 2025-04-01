Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor: Corporal Fred B. McGee

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    June 16, 1952 - Tang-Wan-Ni, Korea

    U.S. Army Corporal Fred B. McGee distinguished himself by gallantry in action near Tang-Wan-Ni, Korea, on June 16, 1952, during an assault on enemy fortified positions. As gunner on a light machine gun in a weapons squad, McGee delivered a heavy volume of supporting fire from an exposed position despite intense enemy machine-gun and mortar fire directly on his location.

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957281
    VIRIN: 250104-A-QK269-1003
    Filename: DOD_110897455
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor: Corporal Fred B. McGee, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

