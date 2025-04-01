Medal of Honor: Corporal Fred B. McGee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June 16, 1952 - Tang-Wan-Ni, Korea



U.S. Army Corporal Fred B. McGee distinguished himself by gallantry in action near Tang-Wan-Ni, Korea, on June 16, 1952, during an assault on enemy fortified positions. As gunner on a light machine gun in a weapons squad, McGee delivered a heavy volume of supporting fire from an exposed position despite intense enemy machine-gun and mortar fire directly on his location.



President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.